BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,153,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,115,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,826,000 after acquiring an additional 126,508 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,586,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,423,000 after acquiring an additional 404,567 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,438,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,588,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

BOKF opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.49. BOK Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $55.83 and a 52-week high of $99.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.92.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.96. BOK Financial had a net margin of 31.13% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $856,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $405,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,272,335.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

