M&T Bank Corp Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 30.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,802 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $8,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,000,095,000 after purchasing an additional 97,239 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,777,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.63.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $266.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $311.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

