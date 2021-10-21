Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.91. 294,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,164. Porsche Automobil has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $12.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. The company has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment comprises Porsche SE’s holding operations and contains the investments in Volkswagen AG and INRIX Inc together with other additional investments.

