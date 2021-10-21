Playcent (PCNT) Price Tops $0.0728

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0728 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Playcent has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $60,415.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.26 or 0.00045106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.86 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.68 or 0.00187855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

About Playcent

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,626,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

