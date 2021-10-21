Brokerages Anticipate Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to Announce $2.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to announce earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.61 and the lowest is $2.42. Eastman Chemical reported earnings of $1.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $9.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $9.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $10.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $109.44 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $49,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.58 on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.35. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $130.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

