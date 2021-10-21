SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,237.13 ($16.16).

SGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,310 ($17.12) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.10) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.35) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock traded up GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,279 ($16.71). 2,955,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,323. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.38 billion and a PE ratio of 6.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,254.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,136.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. SEGRO has a one year low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a one year high of GBX 1,311 ($17.13).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 7.40 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other SEGRO news, insider Linda Yueh purchased 4,716 shares of SEGRO stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,270 ($16.59) per share, for a total transaction of £59,893.20 ($78,250.85).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.