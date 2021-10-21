Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $561,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 18th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00.
- On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.
- On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.
- On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.
Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.
Hayward Company Profile
Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.
Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.