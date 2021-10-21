Insider Selling: Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total transaction of $561,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Donald Matthew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hayward alerts:

On Monday, October 18th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $569,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Monday, October 11th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 25,000 shares of Hayward stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total transaction of $558,250.00.

On Friday, October 8th, Donald Matthew Smith sold 45,000 shares of Hayward stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $993,600.00.

Shares of Hayward stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,908. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.20. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.70 million. On average, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAYW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.