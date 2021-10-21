First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.47.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$28.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,561. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$13.76 and a one year high of C$35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

