IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Given a $3.25 Price Target at Raymond James

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) has been assigned a $3.25 price target by Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.53.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IAG traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 152,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,198,173. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $4.03.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 98,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 185.7% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 13.2% during the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 18.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 46,341 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 2.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 343,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.