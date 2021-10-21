Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share.

EGBN traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.33 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

