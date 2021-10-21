SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) PT Lowered to C$25.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) had its price target reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$32.50 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$31.65.

Shares of TSE SSRM traded down C$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$19.70. The stock had a trading volume of 133,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,112. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$17.29 and a 1-year high of C$27.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.19.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

