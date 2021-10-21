Graco (NYSE:GGG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

GGG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,476. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.45. Graco has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $80.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

