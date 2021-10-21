PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total transaction of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,463,923. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $8.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.91. The company had a trading volume of 398,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,339. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.01, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $174.81 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.