Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$2.75

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BBD.B. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$2.20 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.90 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.30 to C$1.60 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.90.

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,647,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,368. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.02 billion and a PE ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.38.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

