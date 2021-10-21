Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,720,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,037 shares during the period. Duke Energy accounts for 0.9% of Federated Hermes Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $465,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.50.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,210. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

