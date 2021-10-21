Asset Management Group Inc. Invests $236,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,140 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 68,956 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 38,830 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 643,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 38.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

