iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $227.37 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $151.39 and a 52 week high of $234.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

