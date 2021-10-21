Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 444.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after buying an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 120.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $234.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.97 and a 200-day moving average of $222.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $165.02 and a 1-year high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.