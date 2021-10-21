Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,996 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,277 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,136. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.63 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.