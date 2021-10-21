Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.90 EPS

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TSLA traded up $31.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $897.06. The stock had a trading volume of 751,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The firm has a market cap of $888.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.01, a PEG ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $689.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Tesla has a 52 week low of $379.11 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.38, for a total value of $995,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,497 shares in the company, valued at $12,933,919.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.04, for a total value of $7,110,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,997 shares in the company, valued at $19,906,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,698 shares of company stock worth $68,075,339. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tesla stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tesla from $764.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price objective (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.13.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

