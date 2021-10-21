Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $16.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $882.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,075,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $873.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 452.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.95. Tesla has a 12 month low of $379.11 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $749.27 and a 200-day moving average of $689.41.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.31, for a total value of $6,050,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,698 shares of company stock valued at $68,075,339 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tesla stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.55.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.