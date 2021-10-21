Zilla Trading Down 4% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 19.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. Zilla has a total market cap of $166,091.67 and approximately $4,327.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zilla has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About Zilla

ZLA is a coin. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Buying and Selling Zilla

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

