LikeCoin Trading Up 9.1% This Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $32.64 million and approximately $82,416.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045269 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00103082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.46 or 0.00194427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

LikeCoin is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,061,262,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,252,323 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

