$1.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will report earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.19. Amdocs posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.84. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amdocs.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Amdocs has a twelve month low of $54.68 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amdocs (DOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.