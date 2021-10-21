Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Down 0.6% This Week

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $12,257.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ravencoin Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.62 or 0.06493169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.00996296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00273497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00263906 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Profile

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,068,405,000 coins. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RVCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.