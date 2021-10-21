SPINDLE (SPD) Trading Up 17.1% Over Last 7 Days

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $669,754.65 and $912.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,978.46 or 0.99992146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.69 or 0.00055080 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.37 or 0.00311782 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.64 or 0.00501147 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.38 or 0.00191133 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008321 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002134 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000953 BTC.

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

