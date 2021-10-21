Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of VMI stock traded down $9.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,762. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.87 and a 200-day moving average of $239.65. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $137.72 and a 52 week high of $265.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Boenning Scattergood raised Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valmont Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Valmont Industries worth $12,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

