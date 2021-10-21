Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.48 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HCSG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 37,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,743. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.43. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

