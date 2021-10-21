-$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Autolus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.31 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ AUTL traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,896. The company has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.68. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $12.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,085 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,166,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,279,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $12,107,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,909,000. 33.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

