Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

NDAQ traded up $2.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.54. 20,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 796,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $209.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,936,000 after buying an additional 28,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,195,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,150,000 after buying an additional 45,056 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,964,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,437,000 after buying an additional 93,324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,397,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,817,000 after buying an additional 79,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

