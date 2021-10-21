Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will announce $62.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.00 million and the highest is $63.10 million. Zovio reported sales of $102.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $268.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $267.05 million to $269.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zovio.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 20.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZVO shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Zovio in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Zovio in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zovio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Zovio stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,803. Zovio has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zovio during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Zovio by 1,292.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 21,915 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Zovio by 173.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 20,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

