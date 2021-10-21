Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $226.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will announce sales of $226.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.44 million to $229.38 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $188.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $899.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.23% and a net margin of 5.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.83.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.91. The company had a trading volume of 12,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,549. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

