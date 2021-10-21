Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) to Post $1.62 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.62 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the highest is $1.65. Digital Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $1.54 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $6.55. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $7.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLR. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.91.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 22,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.05, for a total transaction of $3,751,548.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded up $1.05 on Friday, reaching $154.21. 22,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,444,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.25. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

