Veles (VLS) Market Capitalization Reaches $76,233.84

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Veles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0591 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Veles has a total market capitalization of $76,233.84 and $87.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veles has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Veles alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,983.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.62 or 0.06493169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.79 or 0.00315627 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $627.50 or 0.00996296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00089901 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.69 or 0.00415483 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.26 or 0.00273497 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.22 or 0.00263906 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,395,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,620 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VLSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.