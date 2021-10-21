Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $35.63 and a 12 month high of $53.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 26.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.60.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $63,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.