Linden Advisors LP Takes Position in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,724,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.29% of ATI Physical Therapy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $817,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $598,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,814,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,703. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

