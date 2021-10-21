Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.71.

LOW stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $226.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,859. The firm has a market cap of $156.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.72 and a 12-month high of $225.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.59.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

