Taal Capital Management LP Has $5.64 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Taal Capital Management LP cut its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cheniere Energy makes up about 4.6% of Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 27,525 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 32,690 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.51 and a fifty-two week high of $113.40.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $109.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.40.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

