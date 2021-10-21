Carlson Capital L P Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,124,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,926,000 after buying an additional 2,001,616 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after buying an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $88,810,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $88,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.06. The company has a market cap of $164.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

