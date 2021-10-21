Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 243,252 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,481,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,252 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 131,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,580,292 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $261,168,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $774,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $54.71 on Thursday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.24.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

