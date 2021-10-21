Maple Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maple Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.7% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.5% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,598,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $590,828,000 after purchasing an additional 64,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.03.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.