Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after acquiring an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $109,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $199.38 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $141.33 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.38.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

