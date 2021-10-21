Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $62,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $126,068,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 328,247 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $307.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,529. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $218.28 and a 1 year high of $309.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $300.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.49.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

