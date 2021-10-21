Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 1,725 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,272 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,717.87, for a total value of $8,153,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 533,505 shares of company stock worth $529,301,013. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2,849.96. 10,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,455. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,589.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,514.62 and a 12 month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,102.57.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

