Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,621,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 62,461 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $52,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after buying an additional 4,036,519 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after buying an additional 391,042 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,054,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,189,000 after buying an additional 2,174,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In other The Interpublic Group of Companies news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Shares of IPG traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.77. The stock had a trading volume of 109,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Featured Article: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.