4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Trading Up 5.4%

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)’s stock price was up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.32. Approximately 1,142 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 152,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $868.74 million and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.22.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 19,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $635,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.