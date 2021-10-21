Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 31,184 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Garmin were worth $34,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Garmin by 46.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.86.

GRMN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.61. 2,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,417. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.03. The firm has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $97.47 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

