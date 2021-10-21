Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.00-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.45. Abbott Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.000-$5.100 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.52.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $124.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,388,890. The stock has a market cap of $220.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $103.13 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Abbott Laboratories stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,233,152 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Abbott Laboratories worth $3,311,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

