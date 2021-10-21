Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.29.

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.25. Nomad Foods has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

