The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Increased by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,705 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $34,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $359.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,850,198. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $359.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several equities analysts have commented on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.29.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

